Deputies Fatally Shoot Gunman in San Bernardino During Search for Suspect in Bail Bondsman’s Killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An armed man was killed during a shootout Thursday with SWAT officers searching for the suspect in the fatal shooting of a bail bondsman at a Moreno Valley hotel earlier this week, officials said.

Riverside County deputies went to a Days Inn in San Bernardino in the morning to search for 41-year-old Chad Green of Riverside, according to San Bernardino police, who are investigating Thursday's shooting. Green was wanted on a warrant in connection with the death of James Black.

Black, a 42-year-old Lake Elsinore man, was found Tuesday evening suffering from a gunshot wound at a hotel on Sunnymead Boulevard. He died after being taken to the hospital.

Investigators say Black had been working to apprehend Green, and tracked him to the hotel before being shot.

Riverside County deputies called San Bernardino police around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to request assistance in the homicide investigation, Police Sgt. John Echevarria said.

By 11:30 a.m., multiple shots had been fired in the parking lot of the Days Inn at 1909 Business Center Drive, near the 10 and 215 freeways.

Hotel staff said deputies had been camped out, waiting for the suspect to leave his room. Video from the scene showed a bullet-ridden sedan with at least one window shot out.

Riverside County confirmed its SWAT officers were involved in a shooting at the hotel, but it's unclear what led up to the fatal gunfire.

Investigators would not confirm whether the man killed was in fact Green, saying coroner's officials had not arrived on scene. However, Echevarria said no suspects were outstanding in the bail bondsman's killing.

One man staying at the hotel described the shots as "rapid fire."

"I couldn't count them," he told KTLA. "I usually can count them, but I could use your hands and mine to count them shots. They shot his car up pretty bad."

After that, officials "drug him out, laid him on his back, and that was it," the witness said.

Investigators say they found two firearms in the man's possession, and they also planned to search a room he was renting at the hotel.

Bystanders said a woman who exited an upstairs hotel room with the man pleaded with him to surrender, but he would not. Deputies confirmed that a woman who was with the man was detained for questioning.

Detectives have yet to release information on what Green was suspected of when Black began tracking him. Court documents for a man with Green's name show a lengthy criminal record with two felony convictions, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.