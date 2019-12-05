Flames Engulf Vacant Commercial Building in San Bernardino

A blaze that engulfed a vacant commercial building in San Bernardino has been extinguished about an hour and a half after igniting early Thursday, officials said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department first tweeted about the fire in the 2100 block of Lugo Avenue just before 7 a.m. The building formerly housed the Stardust Roller Rink, fire Chief Dan Munsey said.

Massive flames shot up from the top of the structure as heavy smoke rose over the area, video from the scene shows.

Nine fire engines and three trucks were deployed, according to the Fire Department.

While crews continued to work on hotspots, the fire was knocked down by around 8:40 a.m., the agency said.

What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

Earlier, the San Bernardino City Unified School District asked schools affected by smoke to shelter in place and keep windows and doors closed until the smoke dissipates.

San Bernardino: (Final) Knockdown reported. Crews to continue to work hotspots. Building sustained heavy damage. Fire Investigators on scene to work on cause and origin. pic.twitter.com/tuPJNOE7Ss — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) December 5, 2019