High-Flying Dolphins Delight Passengers on Whale-Watching Cruise in Newport Beach

A group of people out on a whale watching excursion off the coast of Newport Beach were treated to an impressive display Tuesday — a stunning stampede of dolphins.

Video from a Davey's Locker Whale Watching boat captured at least 40 bottlenose dolphins frolicking alongside the vessel, eliciting exclamations of delight from passengers.

The high-flying dolphins leaped beside the watercraft, some jumping more than 10 feet in the air, according to Jessica Roame, the marine education program manager for Newport Landing Whale Watching.

In a news release, Roame said the fully grown marine mammals are between 6- to 12-feet-long and weigh nearly 1,400 pounds.

"It was a thrilling sight for all our passengers to witness!" she wrote.