× Irvine Woman, 12-Year-Old Daughter Missing for 2 Weeks

Police reached out to the public for help Wednesday in finding an Irvine woman and her daughter who vanished nearly two weeks ago, authorities said.

Amber Aiaz, also known as Mei Yi Wu, 34, and daughter Melissa Fu, 12, were last seen on Nov. 22 at their home in the area of Michelson and University drives, according to the Irvine Police Department.

“The circumstances surrounding their disappearance is under investigation,” police said in a written statement.

Officials described the mother as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with medium-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black fest, black pants adorned with white writing and light-colored shoes.

Melissa Fu was described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with medium-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black track suit.

No further details were released.

Anyone who has seen the two, or anyone with information, was urged to contact the Irvine Police Department Tip Line at 949-724-7394.

