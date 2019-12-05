Jewelry Store Owner Robbed, Assaulted, Kidnapped in Costa Mesa

A jewelry store owner was found seriously injured and bound with duct tape in Santa Ana early Thursday after he was kidnapped from his shop in Costa Mesa on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Police first responded about 10:15 p.m. to an audible alarm sounding at a jewelry store in the 1800 block of Newport Boulevard, the Costa Mesa Police Department said in a written statement.

The door of the business was unlocked, but officers saw no signs of theft and the business’ safe was secure, police said.

“The business had closed at 6 p.m. and the owner could not be located,” according to the statement. “After speaking to the owner’s family, a missing person reports was initiated.”

Police in Santa Ana found the victim Thursday morning, “with serious injuries and bound with duct tape,” at an undisclosed location in the their city, Costa Mesa police said.

Santa Ana police determined the man had been the victim of a kidnapping and robbery in Costa Mesa and notified their counterparts in the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The victim was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

“At this time, no arrest have been made,” according to the police statement. “This is an active investigation and no further details are being released at this time.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Costa Mesa police Detective David Sevilla at 714-754-5360 or Sgt. Scott Stafford at 714-754-4933.