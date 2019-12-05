× L.A. County to Study Whether Drivers Would Pay to Use Toll Lane on 405 Freeway

Los Angeles County transportation officials will study whether drivers who are alone in their cars and are willing to pay a toll should have access to the 405 Freeway’s carpool lane through the Sepulveda Pass.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Thursday hired the engineering firm WSP USA Inc. to study how to convert the 405’s carpool lane into a toll lane that would grant access to single-occupancy drivers, for a fee.

The toll lanes would run between the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley and the 10 Freeway in West L.A.

The three-year, $27.5-million study will examine whether the toll route should have one or two lanes in each direction, and what Metro should charge solo-occupancy drivers who want to use them.

34.127120 -118.474890