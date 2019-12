Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live with the Lucy Pet Foundation for its “Home for the Holidays” campaign. The nonprofit organization is working to get forever homes for as many shelter animals as possible.

For more information, take a look at the websites: laanimalservices.com and LucyPetFoundation.org

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com