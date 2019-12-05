Police Seek Bay Area Mom Who Allegedly Ran Over Barber Over Son’s Haircut

Officials on Thursday searched for a Bay Area woman accused of striking a barber with her vehicle during a confrontation about her son’s haircut.

The incident began when Ruby Delgadillo, 28, became involved in a dispute with the 63-year-old male victim at Delta Barber Shop in Antioch at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Antioch police said.

The pair argued over the haircut the barber gave to Delgadillo’s son, according to witnesses and the victim, police said. The situation escalated when the mother allegedly entered her Toyota Prius and intentionally hit the barber, pushing him through the glass storefront.

Delgadillo then drove away with her son, according to authorities.

The victim, an Antioch resident, was taken to the hospital with “major injuries,” police said.

Investigators later identified the perpetrator as Delgadillo, a resident of Brentwood in the East Bay. She was driving a blue 2006 Toyota Prius with the California license plate 8LHB387.

Anyone with information can call police at 925-778-2441.