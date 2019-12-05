Rich on Tech: Google Photos Gets a Helpful New Texting Feature

An upcoming iPhone might ditch wired connectors completely; Google Photos gets a feature to help you send picture messages to friends and family; breaking down the FBI’s smart TV warning; Mattress hackers; best apps of 2019.

Listeners ask about the best duplicate file finder programs, the best flip phone for seniors, Apple’s credit card reporting to credit agencies, wireless charging pads versus power banks and the best Apple Watch for the gym.

Links Mentioned:

iPhone Rumor

https://www.macrumors.com/2019/12/05/kuo-iphone-without-lightning-connector-2021/

Google Photos feature

https://www.blog.google/products/photos/now-its-easier-to-share-everyday-moments-in-google-photos/

FBI Smart TV Warning

https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/portland/news/press-releases/tech-tuesdaysmart-tvs

Mattress Hackers

https://www.wsj.com/articles/unintended-perk-of-the-online-mattress-boom-never-ending-free-trials-11575474415

Apple Best Apps 2019

https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2019/12/apple-celebrates-the-best-apps-and-games-of-2019/

Duplicate file finder

https://www.softwarehow.com/best-duplicate-file-finder/

Flip phone for seniors

https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone/alcatel-go-flip-3

Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS

Rich on Twitter

Producer Meghan on Twitter

Rich on Tech Facebook Page

Rich’s Instagram

Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”

About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech”