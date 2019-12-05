Rich on Tech: Google Photos Gets a Helpful New Texting Feature

An upcoming iPhone might ditch wired connectors completely; Google Photos gets a feature to help you send picture messages to friends and family; breaking down the FBI’s smart TV warning; Mattress hackers; best apps of 2019.
Listeners ask about the best duplicate file finder programs, the best flip phone for seniors, Apple’s credit card reporting to credit agencies, wireless charging pads versus power banks and the best Apple Watch for the gym.
Links Mentioned:
iPhone Rumor
https://www.macrumors.com/2019/12/05/kuo-iphone-without-lightning-connector-2021/
Google Photos feature
https://www.blog.google/products/photos/now-its-easier-to-share-everyday-moments-in-google-photos/
FBI Smart TV Warning
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/portland/news/press-releases/tech-tuesdaysmart-tvs
Mattress Hackers
https://www.wsj.com/articles/unintended-perk-of-the-online-mattress-boom-never-ending-free-trials-11575474415
Apple Best Apps 2019
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2019/12/apple-celebrates-the-best-apps-and-games-of-2019/
Duplicate file finder
https://www.softwarehow.com/best-duplicate-file-finder/
Flip phone for seniors
https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone/alcatel-go-flip-3
Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS
Rich on Twitter
Producer Meghan on Twitter
Rich on Tech Facebook Page
Rich’s Instagram
Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech”