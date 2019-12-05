Simi Valley Neighborhood on Alert After Mountain Lion Attacks Leave 1 Dog Dead, Another Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Simi Valley neighborhood is on alert Thursday morning after a pair of mountain lion attacks left one dog dead and a second injured.

Officers responded to two calls overnight reporting a mountain lion in the 5400 and 5500 blocks of Evening Sky Drive, Simi Valley Police Department Sgt. Keith Eisenhour said.

The first call came in late Wednesday after the mountain lion attacked a dog, the sergeant said. The dog was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

About 2 a.m., police received the second call on Evening Sky Drive.

The owner had witnessed the attack and called police while the mountain lion was still in her yard.

“At the time her dog was attacked she did try to intervene and fight the mountain lion off of her dog. Unfortunately, unsuccessfully,” Eisenhour said.

Officers notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife that the mountain lion was still in the backyard of the home when they arrived.

Fish and Wildlife officials wanted to scare the mountain lion by striking it with a less-than-lethal beanbag shot but it ran away before that could happen, Eisenhour said.

“We don’t know where the mountain lion is at this point,” he said.

Residents were advised to keep dogs and other small animals inside as much as possible and to be extremely careful when exiting their homes.