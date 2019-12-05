The Perfect Holiday Dessert with Julie Tanous | California Cooking

This week, Jessica is baking desserts with Julie Tanous. Julie is a recipe developer, food writer, and co-creator of the very popular food blog Julie & Jesse with Jesse Tyler Ferguson from the show Modern Family. Julie tells Jessica all about her chance encounter with Jesse, and how they were already planning to write a cookbook together on the first night they met. Jesse also walks Jess through baking incredible sweet potato pie bars, which are perfect for the holidays!

