The Perfect Holiday Dessert with Julie Tanous | California Cooking

This week, Jessica is baking desserts with Julie Tanous. Julie is a recipe developer, food writer, and co-creator of the very popular food blog Julie & Jesse with Jesse Tyler Ferguson from the show Modern Family. Julie tells Jessica all about her chance encounter with Jesse, and how they were already planning to write a cookbook together on the first night they met. Jesse also walks Jess through baking incredible sweet potato pie bars, which are perfect for the holidays!
Related show links
- Julie & Jessie
- JulieTanous.com
- Julie & Jessie on Instagram
- Julie Tanous on Instagram
Subscribe to “California Cooking”: via iTunes | RSS
Jessica on social media: Facebook | Instagram
About the Podcast: “California Cooking”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office| Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery |Mama Mentality with Megan Telles