× USC President Carol Folt Backs Mike Bohn After Decision to Keep Embattled Coach Clay Helton

As the man she hired to be athletic director made a controversial move Wednesday that could define his tenure, new USC president Carol L. Folt stood behind Mike Bohn and the process that led him to retain head football coach Clay Helton.

“I hired Mike to make this important decision, and I expect him to show outstanding results,” Folt told The Times.

“He believes very strongly that Coach Helton has led the football program with integrity. He’s deeply committed to student-athletes’ success, on and off the field. I’ve seen it myself. I think he and Mike both know that there’s important work to be done. We have very high expectations.”

Until Wednesday, it had been uncertain if Helton had done enough to fulfill those expectations, after finishing 13-11 over the last two seasons.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

I am pleased to let you know Coach Helton will continue to be our head coach. His commitment to our student-athletes and to leading with integrity is vital to restoring our championship program, which is the goal for all of our teams. — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) December 4, 2019