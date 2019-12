Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Six malnourished and sick sea lion pups are currently being treated at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach after being rescued within the last month. Rescuers say the well-being of the sea lions are being threatened by the "blob" of warm water that is threatening the marine eco system.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Dec. 5, 2019.