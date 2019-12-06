× 2 San Fernando Valley Men Sentenced for $4 Million Luxury Car Sublease Scam

A judge sentenced two San Fernando Valley men to state prison Friday for running a luxury car sublease and theft scam that netted nearly $4 million, authorities said.

Arman Mave Hazarian, also known as Dean Hazarian, 48, of Tarzana and Afshin Hashemi, also known as Al Hashemi, 48, of Hollywood each pleaded no contest in October to three felony counts of grand theft auto and one felony count of grand theft, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Hazarian additionally admitted taking property valued at more than $3.2 million, as well as taking more than $500,000 through fraud and embezzlement.

Hazarian received a prison term of nine years, while Hashemi was sentenced to four yers in county jail, prosecutors said.

They ran a scheme between 2017 and 2019 in which they would persuade investors to lease luxury cars, then turn them over to the defendants to be subleased at a profit, according to prosecutors.

“The men instead sold the automobiles to unsuspecting buyers and pocketed the cash, leaving the victims financially responsible for the vehicles,” the district attorney’s office said in a written statement. “Some of the victims provided multiple cars to the defendants, resulting in individual losses of up to $750,000.”

Those who purchased vehicles from the men never received the titles, as the con artists did not own the cars, officials added.

“The scheme involved the loss of more than 40 vehicles of brands including Bentley, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Rolls Royce, Jaguar and Lexus,” according to the statement. “Some of the cars were never recovered.”

Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Department of Motor Vehicles and the California Highway Patrol joined in the years-long investigation, officials said.

Hazarian and Hashemi were both arrested in March, Los Angeles County booking records show. Both men were held without bail pending trial.