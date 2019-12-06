Bellflower Man Charged With Murder in Inglewood Shooting

Prosecutors filed a murder case Friday against a Bellflower man accused of shooting another man to death in Inglewood in September, authorities said.

Lancelot Joshua Wilbur, 38, of Bellflower is accused of the Sept. 27 killing of 23-year-old Adrian Dewayne Johnson of Inglewood in the 100 block of North Ash Street, according to Inglewood Police Department officials and Los Angeles County booking records.

He was arrested by a task force on Wednesday, Inglewood police said in a written statement. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office murder and other related charges against him on Friday.

“At approximately 1:53 a.m., the victim in this case, Adrian Johnson, was shot and killed in the yard of a home,” according to the police statement.

An autopsy found Johnson died from a gunshot wound to the chest, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records show.

“A homicide investigation was started immediately and has been active since that time,” the statement said. “As a result of that investigation, homicide detectives identified a suspect believed responsible for murdering the victim.”

A motive for the killing was not available Friday.

Bail for Wilburn was set at $2 million pending legal proceedings in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Anyone with information can contact Inglewood Police Department at 310-412-5246, or the department’s anonymous tip line at 888-412-7463.