Thanksgiving Storm Produced Record 75-Foot Wave Off Northern California Coast

Posted 7:07 AM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:04AM, December 6, 2019
A satellite image shows a major storm off the Oregon coast on Nov. 26, 2019. (Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via Los Angeles Times)

The Thanksgiving-week “bomb cyclone” storm that drenched California not only set a record for the lowest pressure recorded in the state, but also generated a 75-foot wave off Cape Mendocino.

At 7:33 p.m. on Nov. 26, the No. 94 Cape Mendocino buoy operated by Scripps Institution of Oceanography Coastal Data Information Program recorded a maximum significant wave height of 43.1 feet, and that night also measured a wave of 75 feet. These waves were in water 1,132 feet deep and were at 13.3-second intervals.

Also at 7:33 p.m., the program’s No. 168 Humboldt Bay North Spit buoy recorded significant wave heights of 37.6 feet, but in shallower water.

Significant wave height is the average of the biggest one-third of waves over a 30-minute period, according to James Behrens, a program manager at the Coastal Data Information Program. Typically, some waves at a given station are expected to be about twice as large as that average, hence the 75-footer.

