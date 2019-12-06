Desperate to Build More Homeless Housing, L.A. County Seeks Help From the Private Sector

Workers build the Metro Villas, a supportive housing community in East Hollywood, in April 2019. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In a move meant to speed up the development of homeless housing with help from the private sector, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion that directs county departments to identify sites for both short-term and long-term housing, along with cost estimates and timelines for completion.

Introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the motion is an effort to involve the county more directly in housing construction after more than two years in which funds from the Measure H countywide sales tax have gone largely to homeless services, shelter operations and rental subsidies.

During a meeting in October, Barger acknowledged that programs funded by Measure H probably stopped this year’s 12% countywide increase in homelessness from being even bigger. But she also said she was frustrated with the results — both Measure H and the city’s $1.2-billion Proposition HHH homeless housing bond.

“It’s not working the way we are doing it,” Barger told The Times. “I’m going to finally say what I think needs to be done to move forward.”

