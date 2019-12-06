× Driver Sought After 11-Year-Old San Bernardino Boy Dies in Thanksgiving Hit-and-Run on I-40

Investigators are searching for the driver who struck an 11-year-old boy after he was ejected onto Interstate 40 in a deadly Thanksgiving Day crash west of Needles.

A single-vehicle rollover crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 28 in the eastbound lanes less than 10 miles west of Needles and the Arizona border, according to California Highway Patrol.

The boy — identified by coroner’s officials as Kennedy Francisco of San Bernardino — flew from the car and landed on the roadway. Another vehicle on the freeway struck as he lie in the lanes him but continued driving east, CHP said.

Francisco died at the scene.

He was traveling with his mother and two brothers, ages 1 and 14, to spend the holiday with family in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by one of the mother’s co-workers.

Heavy rain and slick roads caused the woman to lose control of her car, and she and her two other sons also suffered significant injuries, Sayvonnie Greenwood wrote on the page.

Investigators haven’t been able to determine what type of vehicle ran over Francisco, and they’re hoping witnesses will come forward.

Anyone with information can contact CHP Sgt. Pena or Officer Alvarado at 760-326-2000.