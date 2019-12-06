Friday Forecast: Rain Returns to SoCal

Posted 11:43 AM, December 6, 2019, by
Data pix.

Expect rain to return this weekend. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on Dec. 6, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.