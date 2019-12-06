× Hit-and-Run Driver Convicted of Manslaughter for Death of Motorcyclist in Pasadena

A man faces nearly two decades in prison after pleading no contest Friday to charges for fatally striking a motorcyclist while driving a Tesla through Pasadena three years ago, then fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Donte Antoine Fox, 23, of Pasadena, pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

Fox also admitted a prior “strike,” as he was convicted of burglary in March of 2016, five months before the deadly hit-and-run, and sentenced to two years in state prison, according to prosecutors and Los Angeles Superior Court records. It was not clear Friday exactly when Fox was released from custody for the burglary conviction.

He is expected to be sentenced to 17 years in state prison when he returns to court for sentencing on Thursday.

He was at the wheel of a Tesla Model S, traveling at high speed, when he crashed into motorcyclist Oscar Chavez, 60, of Pasadena, Pasadena Police Department officials said at the time. Fox then drove off without stopping to help.

Fox remained at large until June 21, 2018, when he was identified as the hit-and-run driver and arrested by Pasadena police investigators, according to officials and Los Angeles County booking records.