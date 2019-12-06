‘I Didn’t Know if I Was Dying on the Spot’: Watts Business Owner Shot by Man Seeking Job Speaks Publicly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Watts business owner who was shot in August by a man who was apparently looking for a job spoke out Friday amid the ongoing search for the assailant.

William Sanford said the man somehow got into his recycling company early Aug. 12 and asked for a job.

Sanford said he told the man several times that they weren't hiring and said he could leave his contact information.

"We'll call you," Sanford said he told the man.

Sanford said he then turned around when the man shot him, striking his arm. The bullet went through his arm and broke both his shoulder blades, the victim said.

"It almost blew this arm off," Sanford said, pointing to his other arm.

"I didn't know if i was dying on the spot," Sanford said. "It was extremely painful. I can't explain the pain that it was."

Sanford said his father started the recycling business 20 years ago, and he eventually took it over. He said he has hired people looking to change their lives around.

"We don't care what you did yesterday, or where you were last week, it's what you want to do tomorrow," Sanford said. "We've had success with that."

He shared surveillance video of the man in question with KTLA in hopes of helping to capture his assailant.

"It's tough coming back to the spot where you were shot," Sanford said about his work place.

The gunman was described as being between 25 and 35 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, a long-sleeved gray shirt and black pants. Police said he has a tattoo of three dots under his left eye and may also have tattoos on his neck.

The man identified himself to a witness as “Julian” and said he was from the Lincoln Heights area. Police believe he may have arrived in a late 90s Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about the shooter or the incident can call the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-972-7886.