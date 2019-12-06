× L.A. Truck Driving School Owner Who Bribed DMV Workers for Licenses Is Sentenced to Prison

The owner of a Los Angeles truck driving school was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme that allowed truckers to obtain driver’s licenses through the Department of Motor Vehicles without passing mandatory state tests.

Jagpal “Paul” Singh, 61, of Los Angeles pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit bribery, identity fraud, unauthorized use of a computer and identification document fraud for paying two DMV employees to change test scores for driver’s license applicants, according to federal court records.

Singh, who owned Calcutta Truck School in North Hollywood, and others allegedly involved in the scheme paid thousands of dollars to the two DMV employees between September 2014 and June 2017 to get them to access the agency’s computer system and change scores, prosecutors allege.

The tests were altered to show falsely that a driver had passed the written and behind-the-wheel tests the state requires to drive 18-wheel cargo trucks and other large vehicles. In some cases, the drivers had not even taken the exams, prosecutors said.

