Man Dangles From Freeway Overpass During Bizarre Hourslong Standoff With Police in San Diego

A man got out of his car and started pacing the freeway – at one point dangling from an overpass ramp – shutting down traffic for several hours in a bizarre standoff with police that unfolded on Interstate 805 in San Diego Friday morning.

Police originally spotted the man standing outside his car on the side of the freeway around 5:15 a.m., KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported. When officers pulled up, the man hopped back in his car and took off, driving around 90 mph with police close behind, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Eventually the man stopped and got back out of his car at the I-805 connector ramp to Interstate 8, in the Mission Valley area. Officers blocked all southbound lanes as the man paced back and forth between empty freeway lanes, eventually sitting on a railing of the raised ramp.

Crisis negotiators could be seen trying to communicate with the man as other officers waited at their vehicles, some with guns drawn.

Authorities inched closer to the man down the westbound ramp, but he continued moving erratically away from them, sometimes running back and forth between each side of the overpass and standing on the ledge. At one point, the man hung by his feet on the ledge and did sit-ups.

Police could be seen circling the ground below the bridge.

Finally, the man abruptly stood up and walked toward officers around 8 a.m., appearing to surrender. He was placed in handcuffs and led to the back of a police SUV.

Further details weren't immediately available.