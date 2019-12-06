× Man Found Dead in Dirt Field Is 2nd Killed in Hesperia This Week; Suspects Sought

Investigators are searching for leads after a second man was killed this week in Hesperia, officials said Friday.

Dashawn Harris, 26, of Hesperia, was found facedown in the dirt next to his vehicle in a rural area south of Farmington Street and Danbury Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Harris was unresponsive, and paramedics pronounced him dead upon responding to the scene, deputies said.

Investigators did not say whether the victim’s body showed any signs of trauma. An autopsy was pending to determine his cause of death.

Homicide detectives conducted a sweep of the neighborhood and spoke with people who live in the area, but they haven’t been able to identify any suspects.

Officials say they’re trying to figure out why Harris was in the rural area.

His death represents the second homicide in Hesperia this week, after 39-year-old James Curtis Hampton was killed in what’s being investigated as a robbery attempt gone wrong.

The father of three was found shot dead Monday evening outside his home on the 16500 block of Smoke Street. Detectives believe he was attacked by two armed men who broke into the residence, and was shot after running into the street.

Suspects are still being sought in that case, as well, and authorities previously said Hampton’s roommate was being questioned.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Oscar Godoy at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.