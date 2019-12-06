Man Shot to Death in San Bernardino, Killer Sought

Homicide victim Paul Delte, 29, of San Bernardino, pictured in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department following his fatal shooting on Dec. 5, 2019.

A man died after he was shot in a residential neighborhood in San Bernardino late Thursday, police said.

Paul Delte, 29, of San Bernardino was killed in the 7:30 p.m. shooting in the 1100 block of North Stoddard Avenue, according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Albert Tello.

“When officers arrived, they found the victim down on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds,” the sergeant said in a written statement.

Delte succumbed to his wounds a short time later at a hospital.

The motive in the shooting was unknown and no suspect description was available.

Anyone with information can reach San Bernardino police at 909-384-5742.

