More Rain Forecast to Drench Southern California Starting Friday

After a short break in a series of storms, steady showers are returning to California on Friday before sunny skies emerge next week.

A cold front from the Pacific Northwest is rolling through slower than predicted, bringing the strongest showers to Northern California by the evening while more moderate rain will sprinkle Southern California.

San Luis Obispo County is likely to get the strongest rain, with up to 2 inches in the foothills, while Los Angeles and Ventura counties are expected to see one-half to 1 inch of rain.

“This time it’s pretty much light rain,” said Kristen Stewart, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Oxnard. “We’re at the tail end of the system.”

