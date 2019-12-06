× PG&E Announced $13.5-Billion Settlement Over Northern California Wildfires

Pacific Gas & Electric on Friday announced a $13.5-billion settlement for a series of Northern California fires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed scores.

The settlement covers some of the state’s worst fires, including the 2017 wine country blazes and the fire that nearly destroyed the town of Paradise in 2018.

The move comes as the utility faces an uncertain future, after its power lines were determined to be involved in several of the state’s recent destructive fires.

“We want to help our customers, our neighbors and our friends in those impacted areas recover and rebuild after these tragic wildfires,” Chief Executive Bill Johnson said in a statement.

