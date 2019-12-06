× Poway Shooting Survivor Sues Synagogue, Saying Lax Security led to Deadly Attack

A man who was wounded during a shooting at a suburban San Diego synagogue in April is suing the house of worship, alleging that Chabad of Poway did not use federal funds meant to hire security to protect its congregants.

In the 12-page lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Almog Peretz says that the synagogue did not have proper security despite a rise in anti-Semitic attacks nationally and that it did not use a $150,000 grant to upgrade security measures.

Officials at Chabad of Poway did not immediately return an emailed request seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Prosecutors have charged John Timothy Earnest with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder in the April 27 attack at Chabad of Poway.

