Rain Expected to Linger Through the Weekend Before SoCal Dries Out Next Week

Rain returned to Southern California again Friday following a two-day storm earlier in the week, with a moist pressure trough expected to drop the heaviest precipitation Friday night as it moves southwest.

Showers began in Los Angeles by 1:30 p.m., and by 3 p.m. Santa Monica saw about 0.10 inches while another 0.12 inches fell in the Anaheim area. This storm should be lighter than the last, but most coastal areas and valleys can expect to get wet Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Cloudy weather and light showers could continue through the weekend as the storm system drops south across the state. But on Monday, it will move east, bringing clear skies and warmer weather over next week, forecasters said.

The dry weather is expected to linger through next weekend.

But this weekend, moisture will likely persist across the region as the storm system drifts east through Saturday, then drives south until Monday, NWS said.

Coastal, south- and southwest-facing slopes are likely to see the most precipitation, with rainfall generally weaker upslope.

About 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected on south-facing foothills and mountains in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties, with 0.5 inch or less in other areas.

Here are the latest rainfall projections through Sunday. SLO County: 0.50-1.00", local 1.00-2.00" for NW foothills. SBA/Ventura/LA counties: 0.25-0.50", local 0.50-1.50" for S-SW facing foothills/mountains. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/b1N83tCfm7 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 6, 2019

The rain will arrive later in the Inland Empire but is expected to bring up to half an inch west of the mountains and up to 1.5 inches in higher terrain. Less than a quarter inch is forecast for desert areas, NWS said.

Snow is also in the forecast, though it will only be at elevations above 8,000 feet through Saturday. By late Sunday, it may begin falling around 7,000 feet, forecasters said.

The weather system will also bring a large west swell to beaches this weekend. High surf advisories will be in effect for the Central Coast and Ventura County from 2 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

High Surf Advisories posted for #CentralCoast and Ventura Coast later tonight through early Sun morning. Strong rip currents can also be expected. #cawx #Socal #LAWeather #SLOWeather pic.twitter.com/OgpqLaC581 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 6, 2019