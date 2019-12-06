The Importance of Feng Shui & Selling Your Home with Chris Gray | Home Made

Posted 5:41 AM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40AM, December 6, 2019

Chris Gray is a top producing agent in the higher end markets of Los Angeles. In this episode, how his knowledge of Chinese buyers and the Chinese market can help you sell your home. Plus, we also discuss the role the ancient art of feng shui can have in the process.

Related show links:

