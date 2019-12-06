The Importance of Feng Shui & Selling Your Home with Chris Gray | Home Made

Chris Gray is a top producing agent in the higher end markets of Los Angeles. In this episode, how his knowledge of Chinese buyers and the Chinese market can help you sell your home. Plus, we also discuss the role the ancient art of feng shui can have in the process.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Home Made with Kirk Hawkins”: via Apple Podcasts| RSS

Kirk on Online: Twitter | Instagram | GetKirk.com

About the Podcast: “Home Made with Kirk Hawkins”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined | Rich On Tech | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery