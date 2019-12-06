Unique Holiday Gifts for Men With Lifestyle Expert Stacie Krajchir-Tom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information on the products featured in the segment, see below:

Sentimental / Thoughtful

Aura Digital and Analog Frames

Stay connected with loved ones. Multiple family members can share photos on any networked frame in seconds with the easy -to-use Aura Frames App.

From $199

Sackcloth & Ashes X World Market Blanket

For every blanket sold, one is donated to a homeless shelter. Special exclusive collection at World Market, $99. Bring your filled box back to any store, and they will take it to a local shelter.

Music / Design

House of Marley

Most sustainable designed collection, crafted from bamboo and fabric from recycled plastic bottles, organic cotton and reclaimed hemp.

Stir it Up Wireless ($249.99) - wireless turntable

Liberate Air ($149.99) - The first sustainable designed truly wireless earbuds. 9 hour on-board battery life. “Most Eco-Friendly” earbuds pick from wired.

earbuds pick from wired. Exodus ANC ($249.99) - Active noise cancelling headphones

Food

Goldbelly

The perfect gift to give to the man in your life, foodie friend and to make your life and entertaining easier over the stressful holiday. Goldbelly finds America’s most unique, creative, legendary foods from across the country and ships them to your door. From $49.

eCreamery Ice Cream & Gelato

Personalized Pints . You choose your favorite ice cream flavors and personalize each pint by creating a fun title or your own photos on the pint cartons. All 8 Pints for just $79.99 - Discount code KTLA to save $10 on order!

Outdoor

Man Crates

Awesome gifts for every guy. Bass Whisperer Crate. $84.99

Schwinn Twinn Tandem Bicycle.

Hit the road with a friend with the Schwinn Twinn Tandem Bicycle. Lightweight aluminum tandem frame features an extra low step-thru rear bar to comfortably fit smaller riders. $499 on Amazon.

Travel

Flying Point Apparel

Two-in-one sweater. Soft, cotton-blend sweater with a button-down shirt collar sewn into the neckline. This gives you the appearance of wearing a button down shirt, without the excess and constant bunching that comes with this classic look. $65

Swiss Army Victorinox Spectra Dual-Access Global Carry-On

The ultimate carry-on. Both strong and lightweight. For ease of access, it features a quick-access door so you don’t have to open the whole thing up looking for just one item. $369