Police Ask for Help Finding Woman Missing for 3 Days Who Was Last Seen in Moorpark

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for assistance locating a woman who went missing earlier in the week.

Barbara Susanne Ammann, 68, was last seen pumping gas into her red 2002 Ford Focus at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Campus Park Drive and Collins Drive in Moorpark at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Ammann suffers from several medical conditions and may occasionally get confused, officials said.

Ammann is described as being white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has a thin build and gray hair. She was wearing glasses, a white shirt, blue pants and a black rain coat.

She recently moved to the Moorpark area from Valley Village in Los Angeles, and police think she may have returned to her old neighborhood.

Her license plate number is 4XMK974.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact Ventura County Sheriff’s Office at 805-654-9511.