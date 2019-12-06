World Class Youth Foundation is Building Champions in Life

The founder of the World Class Youth Foundation Juanito Ibarra joined us live to tell us all about his non-profit and the work that they do to help inner city youth in the Harbor area of Los Angeles. The World Class Youth Foundation provides mentorship programs and work trade scholarships for high school grads. Beano has been mentored by Juanito and the World Class Youth Foundation for the past 15 months. He joined us to talk about how Juanito and the World Class Youth Foundation helped him jump start his music career. He just released a single called “Crazy Woman” available on all digital platforms. He will be performing Friday, Dec 6 at the at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington. Doors open at 7:30pm. A portion of the proceeds go to World Class Youth Foundation. For tickets, go to Ticket On's website. For more information on the World Class Youth Foundation, you can visit their website. To follow Beano, visit his Facebook page.
