2 Men Dead After Pickup Truck and Car Collide in San Bernardino Intersection

Two men died after a pickup truck collided with a car driving through an intersection in San Bernardino earlier this week, police said Saturday.

A Nissan pickup truck driven by David Wesley, 86, was driving westbound along Kendall Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday when it turned left at the intersection with Lakewood Street — driving in front of a Volkswagen Beetle driven by Jazmin Lewis, 19, according to police.

It’s not clear why Wesley made the turn as Lewis was driving through the intersection but her car ended up broadsiding the pickup along its passenger side, police said.

Christopher Robinson, a 72-year-old man sitting in the passenger seat of the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Wesley later died after being taken to a hospital.

Lewis and a passenger in the front seat of the Volkswagen both survived with minor injuries and were released from the hospital the same day.

Police said neither speed nor alcohol appear to have played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can reach San Bernardino Police Department Detective Dan Acosta or Sgt. Jeff Harvey at 909-384-5792.