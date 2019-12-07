× 2 Wounded in San Gabriel Valley Shooting; Deputies Search for Suspects

Deputies cordoned off a neighborhood to search for suspects after a shooting in Valinda left two people wounded on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The gunfire was first reported about 4:55 p.m. in the 500 block of Lidford Avenue, in the unincorporated county area just outside of La Puente, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Garcia said.

Two victims, initially described only as male, were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to sheriff’s and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. An update on their conditions was not available.

Deputies focused their attention on a car found abandoned in the area which Garcia said may have played a role in the shooting.

A search perimeter was set up to seek out any suspects who may have been hiding in the area.

No further details were available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.