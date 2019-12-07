Camarillo Man Arrested After Detectives Find Several Assault-Style Rifles, ‘Flamethrower’ Inside Home

A Camarillo man was arrested after detectives found several illegal guns, tools to create assault-style rifles, a flamethrower and narcotics inside his home, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives took Christopher Oleksik, 38, into custody after concluding an investigation that started in late November.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday to search Oleksik’s home located on the 50 block of Glenbrook Avenue where they found approximately 20,000 rounds of ammunition, four AR-15-style rifles, one shotgun, one bolt-action rifle, six handguns, one of which did not have a serial number and was not properly registered, three partially built AR-15 rifles, body armor and what detectives believe to be a flamethrower.

Also, tools found in the home were consistent with those used for manufacturing firearms, according to the news release. In addition to the firearms, an unknown amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia were found in Oleksik’s bedroom.

Detectives also found a storage locker associated with Oleksik that contained an additional two AR-15 rifles.

All six AR-15s that were seized met the definition found in California Penal Code 30515 and one of the rifles did not have a serial number and was not registered with the California Department of Justice.

Both the AR-15 and the semi-automatic handgun that did not have serial numbers are considered “ghost guns”, detectives said. This means a person purposefully purchases or manufactures a gun without any identifying markings or numbers, making it impossible to track.

Oleksik was arrested on suspicion for the following charges: narcotic addict in possession of firearms, possession of a controlled substance, under the influence of a controlled substance, manufacture assault rifles and possessing an assault rifle.

He was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and has since bailed out. Oleksik is scheduled to go before a judge on Dec. 23, according to jail records.