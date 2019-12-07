Jessica Goes Behind the Scenes at Compartes Chocolate Factory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica recently got to tour the Compartes Chocolate Factory

Jonathan Grahm has worked with the gourmet chocolate company for 20 years and was once one of the youngest chocolatiers in America.

The Los Angeles-based factory is so uniquely designed that you can see the chocolatiers at work.

Jessica joked that if Santa had a chic chocolate factory, this would be it, and Jonathan would be its head elf.

All of Compartes chocolates are made from scratch with fresh ingredients. They are also hand packaged in gold wrapping so anyone who gets one feels like they’re winning a golden ticket from Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, Jonathan said.

Jessica got to sample some of Compartes signature chocolates and even got to make her own gingerbread treat.

For more information about Compartes, visit their website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 51.