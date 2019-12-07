Jessica Makes a Festive Hot Chocolate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Levi's favorite thing is chocolate. His second favorite thing is milk. Combining the two ingredients means "the kid goes crazy," Jessica said.

Her fast and simple recipe for a festive hot chocolate is great for kids, but she makes an adult version too, with espresso!

Will Levi like his mom's creation? Watch the video below to find out!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 51.

Jessica’s Festive Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

1 cup of milk

1 cup of heavy cream

2 tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder

2 to 3 tablespoons of sugar (depending on how sweet you like it)

Dark chocolate chips

Cinnamon

¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional)

1 tablespoon of espresso powder (optional)

Mini marshmallows (optional) or whipped cream

Crushed candy cane (optional)

Instructions

Gently warm milk. Add cocoa powder and whisk. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of sugar, vanilla extract and espresso powder and whisk. Add dark chocolate chips. For whipped cream, in a stand mixer, whip together heavy cream and 1 tablespoon of sugar until peaks form. Top hot chocolate with whipped cream, cinnamon and crushed candy cane. Enjoy!

