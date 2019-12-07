Jessica’s Spin on Cioppino, Perfect for a Cozy Night In

Jessica loves a good hearty dish around the holidays. She thought a cioppino, or fish stew, would be perfect for a cozy night in.
This stew is comforting and full of flavor, but light enough where you won't feel guilty having a dessert after.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 51.
Jessica’s Cioppino
Ingredients
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 1 fennel bulb, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 to 3 celery stalks with leaves chopped
- 3 to 4 garlic cloves, grated
- 2 tablespoons of anchovy paste
- Can of crushed tomatoes, 28 ounces
- 1 cup white wine
- 2 bottles of clam juice, 8 ounces each
- Seafood stock, 32-ounce box
- 3 sprigs of thyme
- 1 Bay leaf
- Few dashes of red pepper flakes
- 1 pound of mussels
- 1 pound of large shell on shrimp
- 1 pound of halibut, cut into big chunks
- Lemon
- Parsley
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
- Soak the mussels in a bowl of warm water with a few tablespoons of flour to get rid of all sand.
- Rinse after they soak for about 20 minutes.
- Cook carrots, fennel, onion, celery, pinch of salt and pepper in a dutch oven with olive oil on medium high heat until the veggies are soft and translucent.
- Add grated garlic.
- Add anchovy paste, crushed tomatoes, white wine, clam juice, seafood stock, thyme, bay leaf, red pepper flakes (taste the broth at this point to see if it needs more salt).
- Let simmer for 45 minutes.
- Add mussels and cook for 5 minutes.
- Season fish and shrimp with salt and pepper then add them to the pot.
- Remove thyme springs and any mussels that aren’t opened.
- Garnish with parsley and lemon zest.
- Serve with crusty garlic bread.
