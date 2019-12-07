Jessica’s Spin on Cioppino, Perfect for a Cozy Night In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica loves a good hearty dish around the holidays. She thought a cioppino, or fish stew, would be perfect for a cozy night in.

This stew is comforting and full of flavor, but light enough where you won't feel guilty having a dessert after.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 51.

Jessica’s Cioppino

Ingredients

2 carrots, chopped

1 fennel bulb, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 to 3 celery stalks with leaves chopped

3 to 4 garlic cloves, grated

2 tablespoons of anchovy paste

Can of crushed tomatoes, 28 ounces

1 cup white wine

2 bottles of clam juice, 8 ounces each

Seafood stock, 32-ounce box

3 sprigs of thyme

1 Bay leaf

Few dashes of red pepper flakes

1 pound of mussels

1 pound of large shell on shrimp

1 pound of halibut, cut into big chunks

Lemon

Parsley

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Soak the mussels in a bowl of warm water with a few tablespoons of flour to get rid of all sand. Rinse after they soak for about 20 minutes. Cook carrots, fennel, onion, celery, pinch of salt and pepper in a dutch oven with olive oil on medium high heat until the veggies are soft and translucent. Add grated garlic. Add anchovy paste, crushed tomatoes, white wine, clam juice, seafood stock, thyme, bay leaf, red pepper flakes (taste the broth at this point to see if it needs more salt). Let simmer for 45 minutes. Add mussels and cook for 5 minutes. Season fish and shrimp with salt and pepper then add them to the pot. Remove thyme springs and any mussels that aren’t opened. Garnish with parsley and lemon zest. Serve with crusty garlic bread.