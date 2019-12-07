Just-Released Sex Offender Accused of Making Sexual Comments to Girl in Claremont

A man arrested for committing lewd act at a Claremont library just over two weeks ago, then released from jail after serving five days in custody, was again arrested this week on suspicion of making sexual comment to a girl, authorities said.

Javier Sanchez, 26, described as a transient known to frequent the Claremont Village area, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child annoyance, according to the Claremont Police Department.

The most recent arrest stemmed from an incident involving a young girl that took place about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Indian Hill Boulevard and First Street, police said in a written statement.

“The victim stated that the male adult made inappropriate sexual comments to her,” the statement said. “The suspect had left the area prior to the officer’s arrival.”

Investigators soon identified Sanchez, already a registered sex offender, as a suspect in the crime, police said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant on Thursday, officials said. Police found and arrested him within minutes of the warrant being issued.

The alleged child annoyance took place one day after Sanchez was released from jail in connection with another sex crime case that took place just a week before, officials said.

“Sanchez was recently arrested on November 21, 2019 where he committed a lewd act at the Claremont Library,”according to the police statement. “Sanchez plead guilty in that case, sentenced to 90-days and released (one day later) due to overcrowding in the county jail.”

Court records show Sanchez pleaded no contest to indecent exposure on Nov. 25, sentenced to 90 days in jail, then released the following day.

His prior criminal conviction in Los Angeles County also include domestic battery, trespassing on private land and trespassing in a building in June; disturbing the public peace in 2017; and trespassing in a building in 2016.

Investigators released Sanchez photo to help identify any additional victims, police said. Anyone with information was urged to call Claremont police at 909-399-5411.

Bail for Sanchez was initially set at $100,000, police said. But the bail amount was later reduced to $30,000 pending Sanchez’s next court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, booking records show.