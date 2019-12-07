Norco Man Led Police On Short Chase After Allegedly Attempting to Kill Former Landlord

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to kill his former landlord and leading deputies on a short chase in Norco Friday morning.

At 4:11 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Hillside Avenue for a reported assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, 83, who said one of his former tenants had illegally entered his home, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The culprit, identified by the victim as 27-year-old Paul Stephen Otto, had allegedly put him in a chokehold in an attempt to steal the victim’s car.

Otto then fled the scene in his silver Volvo sedan and was later located in front of the Norco Police Station where officers attempted to arrest him. He fled towards the intersection of Hammer Avenue and First Street where he crashed into another vehicle, totaling his car.

No one was injured in the crash, according to officials.

Otto was taken to a nearby hospital where he was evaluated and then released to police.

He is in the Robert Presley Detention Center where he’s being held on several charges, including attempted murder and cruelty to a dependent adult. His bail is set at $300,000.

Otto is set to go before a judge on Dec. 10.

Anyone with information can contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at a 951-270-5673.