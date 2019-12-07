Person Used Candy in Attempt to Lure Elementary Student Off Simi Valley Campus: Police

Police are asking the public for more information after a person allegedly attempted to lure an elementary school student off campus by using candy.

The incident happened Friday at 2:20 p.m. after an unknown male suspect walked onto the Berylwood Elementary School campus, located at 2300 Heywood St., and made contact with a female student, according to police.

The individual was described by police as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds and had a mustache. He was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

He allegedly offered the girl candy in an attempt to get her to follow him but she refused. He then walked away in an unknown direction, police said.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.