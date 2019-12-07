‘Sleep Out’ Benefit Concert at Rose Bowl Combats Homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music lovers gathered to enjoy performances and sleep under the stars at Pasadena's Rose Bowl on Saturday at a benefit concert to help combat homelessness.

Tens of thousands of people were expected to take part in "The World's Big Sleep Out" events, which are being held around the globe this weekend to raise funds to help those without shelter.

Performers included Ziggy Marley, Meghan Trainor, Ellie Goulding and others.

More information on the World's Big Sleep Out is available online.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 7, 2019.