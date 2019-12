Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The KTLA Weekend Morning News debuts this year's Christmas tree and decorates with handmade ornaments sent in by viewers. KTLA News Director Jason Ball makes a special appearance with an ornament of his own.

To submit your ornament for the weekend tree, mail to:

KTLA News

Attn: Romero, Mester, Devon & Chan

5800 W. Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, December 7, 2019.