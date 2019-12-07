Undercover Detectives Arrest Lompoc Man On Suspicion For Attempting to Hire Minors For Erotic Services

After a two-week long investigation, officers arrested a Lompoc man for allegedly soliciting minors for paid sex with “high-paying” clients.

On Tuesday, 34-year-old Benito Rodriguez Bravo was taken into custody after he allegedly created an advertisement on the internet in an attempt to recruit and hire females for nude housecleaning and erotic massages, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

During the two-week investigation, detectives posed as a 16-year-old female while in communication with Bravo. He sent the teen explicit images in order to cause sexual arousal, officials said, and then attempted to recruit the teen to have sex with high-paying customers.

Bravo promised the undercover detectives payment of $5,000 a week.

He arranged a meeting with the detective posing as a teen in Goleta where he was arrested.

Detectives also believe Bravo had no true intention to pay the girls for their services and was posing as a potential client in order to receive erotic services himself.

Bravo was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion for several charges including felony human trafficking of a minor, contacting a minor with intent for sex, arranging a meeting with a minor, sending harmful material to a minor with attempt to seduce, attempt to commit crime and pandering.

He also had an outstanding warrant for violating his probation and domestic violence.

Bravo is being held without bail.

Anyone with information can contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724 or humantrafficking@sbsheriff.org.