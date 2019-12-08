× 3 Stabbed at Pico Rivera House Party

Three people suffered stab wounds when violence erupted at a house party in Pico Rivera on Saturday night, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported about 11:50 p.m. at a home in the 7600 block of Pico Vista Road, Los Angeles County Sgt. J. Branham said.

Witnesses told responding deputies that three victim had been stabbed and taken to hospitals by friends, he said.

Two of the victims were treated and released by Sunday, while the third remained hospitalized in good condition, according to the sergeant.

Officials said the attacker or attackers fled the area in a dark-colored car. No further description was available, and the motive for the stabbing was unclear.

The victims were described as two men and a male juvenile, the Whittier Daily News reported.

Anyone with information can reach the sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station at 562-298-7721. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.