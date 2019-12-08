FBI Says Deadly Shooting at Pensacola Naval Base Presumed to Be Act of Terror

CBS Stations Face Harassment and Misogyny Claims a Year After Leslie Moonves Exit

Sports reporter Jill Arrington has struggled to find work since being dismissed by KCBS-TV, a CBS network-owned station in Los Angeles. In December 2019, She publicly accused the company of paying her significantly less than her male counterparts. (Credit: Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Jill Arrington was a star in TV sports. Then, four years ago, the former NFL sideline reporter traded national exposure for what she thought would be a more stable job at CBS’ television stations in Los Angeles.

Arrington loved chronicling the Rams and other pro teams, and eventually took on additional duties as the weekend sports anchor for KCBS-TV Channel 2 and KCAL-TV Channel 9. But one thing about her job galled her: She was earning nearly $60,000 less a year than the male anchor she replaced.

When her contract came up for renewal, Arrington told the station’s top managers that it was unacceptable to pay a woman so much less than a man.

“Oooh, isn’t she tough,” Arrington recalls the former general manager of CBS’ L.A. stations, Steve Mauldin, saying during a March 2018 meeting. She said Mauldin turned to his lieutenant and said: “This one talks more than my wife.”

