Man Shot and Killed While Walking in Downtown L.A.

An investigation was underway Sunday after a man was shot and killed while walking in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 14th and Hill streets at about 5:51 a.m. to find the man unconscious on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, LAPD Capt. Stacey Spell said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was walking alone in the area when a car drove by, and he was struck by gunfire, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

No description of the car or driver were available and it's unclear whether it was a drive-by shooting or if the gunman had gotten out of the vehicle, authorities said.

“We’re not clear as to why the victim was here," Spell said at the scene of the shooting. "This is a very quiet area of the city.”

LAPD said they're investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.

Authorities did not identify the victim and no further details were available.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call LAPD homicide detectives.