Rains Continue Across L.A. County With Thunderstorms Possible

Meteorologists expect rains to continue to sprinkle across Los Angeles County on Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms later in the day, before the weather dries up for the week.

Later Sunday, “it’s possible we could get some thunderstorms down in the beach areas,” said meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie of the National Weather Service.

But all in all, it “should be more blue skies than showers” by late afternoon, Hoxsie said.

As of Sunday morning, the heaviest rain in Los Angeles County was in the mountains and foothills. The recent rains have also fallen hard on parts of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, including the San Marcos Pass in the Santa Ynez Mountains, according to rainfall totals provided by the National Weather Service.

Flood Advisory issued for northeast Ventura/northern LA counties until 2 pm. Strongest line of storms extending along Hwy 126 corridor from Fillmore into Santa Clarita Valley and western Angeles NF. Roadway flooding/rockslides will be likely.. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/if7YB7Vof3 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 8, 2019

High surf advisories remain in effect through 5 pm today for the #CentralCoast and west facing beaches of LA/Ventura counties. Dangerous swimming conditions due to large waves and strong rip currents. #Socal #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/pT3VnfLWnc — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 8, 2019

Snow levels falling to 6000 feet today across local mountains as colder air moves into region. Local accumulations of 1-3 inches expected at higher resorts. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/5gkzRT0C0b — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 8, 2019

Potential impacts today with brief heavy showers and isolated tstms include localized roadway flooding and rockslides. Low probability of minor mud/debris flows in recent burn areas. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/GgpvqpweIb — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 8, 2019