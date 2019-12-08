Rains Continue Across L.A. County With Thunderstorms Possible

Meteorologists expect rains to continue to sprinkle across Los Angeles County on Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms later in the day, before the weather dries up for the week.
Later Sunday, “it’s possible we could get some thunderstorms down in the beach areas,” said meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie of the National Weather Service.
But all in all, it “should be more blue skies than showers” by late afternoon, Hoxsie said.
As of Sunday morning, the heaviest rain in Los Angeles County was in the mountains and foothills. The recent rains have also fallen hard on parts of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, including the San Marcos Pass in the Santa Ynez Mountains, according to rainfall totals provided by the National Weather Service.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.