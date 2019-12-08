Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, December 8th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday!

Rain or shine, there are MANY indoor as well as outdoor events to explore on the Sunday “GAYLE ON THE GO!” the list. The Sunday list of activities is so long, you will want to watch the broadcast report first and then scroll down this page. There’s A LOT HAPPENING!

Take a look! Enjoy! 😊

-0-0-0-

Gifts for Good!

http://www.giftsforgood

Learn about the work and the merchandise featured by the company GIFTS FOR GOOD, whose gifts support the work of more than 40 nonprofits and social enterprises in 19 states and 65 countries around the globe - in Africa, Asia, Central and South America, North America and Europe.

-0-

Winter Fantasy 2019

Sawdust Festival Artists & Makers

Five Weekends in November and December

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

The SAWDUST FESTIVAL grounds are transformed into a Winter Wonderland where 180 artists create, display and sell original creations.

The Winter Fantasy is offers the most unique holiday shopping in all of Southern California. Art media includes jewelry, clothing, fused and blown glass, ceramics, woodwork, forged metals, painting, photography, sculpture, clothing and textiles.

Experience unique artwork by 180 artists, live holiday entertainment, great outdoor cafes, art classes and demonstrations, petting zoo, Santa and much, much more! With amazing art gifts, thousands of holiday decorations and picture-perfect moments, the Sawdust’s Winter Fantasy will become your family’s holiday tradition.

-0-

West Coast Craft

Skylight Row DTLA

South Lot

777 Alameda Street

Los Angeles

Westcoastcraft.com

This festive outdoor market features more than 300 of the best artist and designer craftspeople just in time for the holiday season!

-0-

2019 Pomona Harvest Festival

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

harvestfestival.com/pomona

Shop hundreds of artisans of American handmade and embellished art & crafts featuring photography, fine jewelry, specialty food, blown glass, wood art, metalwork and more!

-0-

“The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne

Hot Toys: Great Choices for Holiday 2019

http://www.thetoyguy.com/holiday_toy_ideas_2019/

The holiday shopping is here! According to “The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne, there are some wonderful ideas for virtually every child, from preschoolers to teenagers and beyond.

The toy year that began more than a year ago has yielded some great new toys, some outstanding updates, and a ton of creative play.

You’re going to want to bookmark the web page above because during the next few weeks, “The Toy Guy” will keep updating the information, as he wants to hear from kids and families about what’s making it onto their holiday wish lists for this year.

Plus, be sure to click on the WHERE TO BUY LINKS for availability and some great deals!

-0-

Kip’s Toyland, L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store

6333 West 3rd Street, #3176

Los Angeles

http://www.kipstoyland.com

One-of-a-kind and historic toys can be found at historic Kip’s Toyland, known as L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store at the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles.

This unique toy store is famous for not selling toys that plug-in. Kip’s believes in “the joy of play and interaction with others.”

-0-

Aquarium Holidays

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Get into the holiday spirit each weekend from December 7 through 23, 2019, at the Aquarium of the Pacific. Aquarium Holidays features a snow play area, photo opportunities

with Santa in his traditional attire, and Hanukkah storytelling with opportunities to play Dreidel on weekends. Every day from December 7th to 23rd Aquarium guests can also see Santa Diver giving “Fishmas” gifts to the animals, watch the 10:00 a.m. Penguin Parade, take photos at the holiday selfie station, witness snow fall in the Great Hall, and explore the gift stores for unique holiday shopping.

The festivities include the annual Holiday Treats for the Animals event on the weekend of December 7th and December 8th. During this event, the sea otter exhibit will be decked out for the “Sea”son with decorations and a real snowman, and visitors can watch the Otters savor candy cane shaped lobster treats. Also, Aquarium staff will give special gift delicacies to Penguins, Sea Lions, and other animals. Children can enjoy holiday crafts along with appearances by Santa Diver, photo opportunities with Santa and holiday characters, and all the Aquarium holiday festivities.

-0-

Trains at the Nixon Library

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonlibrary.gov

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. More than two dozen whimsical Christmas trees adorn the halls of the Nixon Library for visitors to enjoy including the new 20-feet tall Cosmic Christmas Tree. Also here, a whistling wonderland of TRAINS, featuring a dozen bustling tracks, 500 square feet of handcrafted model scenery, and five expertly designed layouts including the new Rocket Railroad space-themed layout.

The showcase reflects President Nixon’s love of trains that began during his Yorba Linda childhood, in his boyhood home now located on the Nixon Library campus.

In his memoirs, Mr. Nixon recalled, “In the daytime, I could see the smoke from the steam engines. Sometimes at night, I was awakened by the whistle of a train and then I dreamed of the far-off places I wanted to visit someday.”

-0-

Ski Dazzle Show: Ski, Snowboard, Active Sports, & Travel

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

skidazzle.com

The Los Angeles SKI DAZZLE SHOW celebrates 56 Years with four football fields of resorts, lodging, accessories and retail bargains up to 70% off.

-0-

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoolights.org

The Los Angeles Zoo’s brightest annual tradition is back! As in year’s past, L.A. Zoo Lights transforms the zoo grounds into a world of light and holiday magic. The after-hours event offers brightly lit displays, seasonal treats, visits with Santa, and festive family-friendly experience every night throughout the entire holiday season.

Feature’s for this year’s edition include:

§ The World’s Largest Illuminated Pop-Up Book – created exclusively for the L.A. Zoo.

§ Capture holiday memories in a photo with Santa Claus in a charming new setting on select dates (see below.)

§ Warm up with hot cocoa and other holiday treats available for purchase.

§ Become part of the show with glowing merchandise available for purchase.

§ Park for free every night.

L.A. Zoo Lights runs nightly now through January 5, 2020 from 6 to 10 p.m. It will be closed December 24 and December 25.

Santa Claus will be available for photos from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on the following selected dates through December 23:

December 8, 13, 14, 15, 16-23

-0-

Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

10th Anniversary Gala Celebration

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

Redondo Beach

thehotchocolatenutcracker.com

Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Debbie Allen presents HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER this holiday season at the Redondo Beach. This is the tenth anniversary of the 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' written, directed and choreographed by Allen.

In this adaptation, three laugh-out-loud wise-cracking rats take over the story, whisking us off on an adventure Toyland, Candy Cane Land, The Rainforest, Bollywood, Egypt, The South Pole and on a magical train ride choreographed by Tony Award winner Savion Glover.

Filled with lively characters, new music and spectacular dancing, Debbie Allen's 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' is a three-time Nutty Award winning production that is not to be missed and promises something for the whole family!

-0-

-0-

Bai Holiday Ice Rink

Pershing Square

532 South Olive Street

Los Angeles

Holidayicerinkdowntownla.com

Glide into the holidays in Pershing Square! The Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square offers the quintessential winter activity in the heart of beautiful downtown Los Angeles. Surrounded by art, lively activity and the impressive city skyline, our outdoor ice rink lets you enjoy entertainment and ice skating in Los Angeles under the sun and stars.

-0-

Enchanted Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

Descansogardens.org

Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles, featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens.

There are a variety of large-scale light displays, many of which are interactive, allowing visitors to manipulate the lights and sounds.

-0-

Magical Chinese Lantern Festival

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

Fairplex.com/Events

The Magical Chinese Lantern Festival returns to light up the night in Los Angeles with its BRAND NEW illuminated theme: “Blooming Seasons!”

Experience the Chinese Lantern Festival at the Pomona Fairplex with bigger & brighter stunning lanterns inspired by nature. Bring the family - Children under 4 are free!

• Experience awe inspiring lantern displays that tower up to 30 feet high and 85 feet wide and even a 100-yard-long breathtaking Ceramic Chinese Dragon.

• Explore vibrant lanterns depicting the four seasons of nature & animals in their native environments. Adventure through the Amazon Jungle or journey deep into a vast wonderland with animals, insects & reptiles, plus exotic trees and illuminated plants.

• Children can ride Mythical Creature (with adult supervision)

• Savor food and drinks

• Enjoy authentic live Chinese folk musical concerts & traditional dance shows

• Holiday displays await, including taking your photo with lantern Santa Claus

• Shop folk art souvenir booths

See the art of handcrafted Chinese lantern making, dating back to 2,000 years ago, with a modern twist. Each lantern is hand-crafted of modern materials and eco-friendly colored LED light bulbs, as well as visual moving parts to create larger-than-life imaginative displays.

-0-

72nd Feast of Lights

Memorial Chapel

1200 East Colton Avenue

Redlands

http://www.redlands.edu/feastoflights

The University of Redlands will continue its annual holiday tradition presenting the 72nd Feast of Lights December 8th, 2019 in the Memorial Chapel on the main Redlands campus. This year’s event, which for many is part of their holiday festivities, will include the new “Children’s Feast,” adapted for families with young children.

The traditional Feast of Lights is a service of worship celebrating the birth of Jesus in spoken word, tableaux, song and instrumental offering, concluding with traditional Ceremony of Candles symbolizing the spreading of the light of Christ’s message.

TICKETS: Feast of Lights tickets are available online at http://www.redlands.edu/feastoflights or by phone at 909-748-8116. Children’s Feast and Moveable Feast tickets are available online at http://www.redlands.edu/alumni or by phone at 909-748-8011.

-0-

The Huntington Centennial

Nineteen Nineteen

“Cultivating Curiosity” Rose Parade Float

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

huntington.org

-0-

The Scenario Studio: A Photomusement Experience

Two Rodeo Drive

262 North Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills

310-258-1015

Thescenariostudio.com

-0-

-0-

-0-

-0-

Fundraising for the Nogales High School Noble Regiment Marching Band and Color Guard Team to Perform at the New Year’s Day Parade in London!

https://nogalesnobleregiment.org/

https://www.nogaleshs.org/apps/news/article/937577#:~:targetText=The%20Nogales%20Noble%20Regiment%20is,proudly%20directed%20by%20Bradley%20Pollock

This talented group must be doing something right. The award winning Noble Regiment has performed twice at the New York Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2008 and 2015. Noble Regiment will be one of four schools to represent the West Coast.

We can help support Noble Regiment and expenses associated with its travel to London. For information, check the website: nogalesnobleregiment.org or contact band director Brad Pollock at bpollock@rowlandschools.org

-0-

Winter Fantasy 2019

Sawdust Festival Artists & Makers

Five Weekends in November and December

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

The Sawdust Festival festival grounds are transformed into a Winter Wonderland where 180 artists create, display and sell original creations over the course of five weekends.

The Winter Fantasy is offers the most unique holiday shopping in all of Southern California. Art media includes jewelry, clothing, fused and blown glass, ceramics, woodwork, forged metals, painting, photography, sculpture, clothing and textiles.

Experience unique artwork by 180 artists, live holiday entertainment, great outdoor cafes, art classes and demonstrations, petting zoo, Santa and much, much more! With amazing art gifts, thousands of holiday decorations and picture-perfect moments, the Sawdust’s Winter Fantasy will become your family’s holiday tradition.

-0-

Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonlibrary.gov

If you have family and friends in town for the holidays, you might want to consider a visit to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, where in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum has opened an all-new interactive special exhibit, Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind.

The exhibit is now open and runs through January 12, 2020.

On July 20, 1969, the eyes of the world watched as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. Just minutes after landing they received a call from President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office, with congratulations on behalf of the American people. Three days later, President Nixon personally greeted the three astronauts at the splashdown site in the Pacific Ocean, aboard the U.S.S. Hornet.

Museum-goers take a thrill ride through the Space Race of the 1950s and 1960s, President Kennedy’s famous challenge to go to the moon, and the scientific and technological advancements that were developed —many in Southern California— to ensure success and survival on this inspirational mission.

The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience transports visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”

-0-

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum we will find more than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000.

Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

-0-

Hollyhock House

4800 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 988 0516

barnsdall.org/tours

We can learn why the historic Hollyhock House is Los Angeles has been awarded the title of UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE site. We can tour the painstakingly restored 1921 property designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It was the first house Wright designed in Los Angeles.

-0-

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, learn about the woman described as a legend in the world of contemporary art! Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, known for her work in the medium of assemblage, has a new exhibition entitled “Call and Response.” This is the first exhibition at a California museum to explore Saar’s entire career and the first anywhere to focus on her sketchbooks.

-0-

DOGS! California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

Discover life from a dog’s point of view at “Dogs! A Science Tail” at the California Science Center. Experience the extraordinary way a dog sees, hears, and smells the world at this 9,000 square foot educational exhibit.

-0-

Free!

“Through Positive Eyes”

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Fowler.ucla.edu/visit

“Through Positive Eyes” is a large-scale photography and storytelling project created in collaboration with more than 130 people living with HIV/AIDS.

The exhibition includes photography and video by artist-activists from 10 cities across the globe and a sculpture installation by Los Angeles–based multimedia artist Alison Saar. Combined, these works conjure a broad picture of the epidemic—ranging from everyday imagery to more abstract meditations on joy, grief, solitude, and resilience. Public programs will incorporate live storytelling in the gallery performed twice weekly by seven HIV-positive Angelenos known as the Los Angeles Through Positive Eyes Collective. This multitude of perspectives and voices coalesce around one core tenet: a belief that challenging stigma against people living with HIV/AIDS is the most effective method for combating the epidemic.

The exhibition is cocurated by David Gere, UCLA Professor of World Arts and Cultures, who, with photographer Gideon Mendel, co-founded Through Positive Eyes in 2007.

-0-

Free!

Lari Pittman: Declaration of Independence

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

hammer.ucla.edu

“Lari Pittman: Declaration of Independence” is the most comprehensive retrospective in 20 years of the work of the American artist Lari Pittman. As both a prolific painter and a long-revered teacher, the Los Angeles–based artist is a strong presence in both the local art community and the international sphere. Pittman's work has been featured in important exhibitions such as Documenta (1997), the Venice Biennale (2003), and the Whitney Biennial (1993, 1995), as well as in major survey exhibitions of Los Angeles and American art in both the United States and Europe. This exhibition includes approximately 80 paintings and 50 works on paper drawn from the Hammer’s own holdings as well as from public and private collections throughout the world.

-0-

Free!

Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Lead actor Will Smith wore bold colors and geometric looks on the hit television show “THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR. The wardrobe was designed by the Los Angeles based urban apparel line Cross Colors. The brand became hugely popular.

This is the first exhibition to examine the groundbreaking work of African American owners Carl Jones and T.J. Walker.

The California African American Museum -- Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century -- exhibition is free!

-0-

Free!

Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Also at the California African American Museum CITIZEN/SHIP by Los Angeles based artist Timothy Washington. His creativity speaks to both the positive and negative aspects of American culture.

-0-

The Huntington

Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens

“Nineteen Nineteen”

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Huntington.org

The Huntington is celebrating its centennial. “Nineteen Nineteen” is not only about Henry and Arabella Huntington, the founders of the educational and research institution. It examines the landmark events of 1919.

Check the Huntington.org website for ticket information and exhibition hours.

-0-

Shirin Neshat I Will Greet The Sun Again

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Originated by The Broad, Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again is the largest exhibition to date of internationally acclaimed artist Shirin Neshat’s approximately 30-year career. Taking its title from a poem by Iranian poet Forugh Farrokhzad, the exhibition (which presents approximately 230 photographs and eight video works) offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of Neshat’s artistic journey as she explores topics of exile, displacement, and identity with beauty, dynamic formal invention, and poetic grace.

Beginning with her early photograph series, Women of Allah, the exhibition also features iconic video works such as Rapture, Turbulent, and Passage, monumental photography installations including The Book of Kings and The Home of My Eyes, and Land of Dreams, a new, ambitious work encompassing a body of photographs and two immersive videos that will make its global debut in the exhibition.

-0-

Sneakertopia

HHLA (Formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes)

6081 Center Drive, Suite 222

Westchester

Sneakertopia.com

Imagine entering a huge sneaker closet, containing dozens of the most famous sneakers to date. Sneakertopia, a new pop-up sneaker museum, is the closest thing to it, celebrating sneaker culture through art, history, music, and design.

Taking place inside HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes), the vast 15,000-square-foot exhibit serves as an indoor playground equipped with exclusive and rare sneakers, massive, interactive galleries, and endless photo opps. From Wu-Tang Clan dunks signed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard to Kobe Bryant’s UNDFTD 4’s (debuted at a Lakers game) to kicks via Rihanna and Nipsey Hussle (the epic Puma collab) to murals and street art, wherever your eyes land, this is a story of “creativity, expression and innovation” through a sneakers lens.

-0-

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo & Mixografia

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, there’s “Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia.” which teaches us about the artistic legacy of modern master Rufino Tamayo and this unique art of 3D printmaking.

-0-

Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Also at the Bowers Museum, ARTHUR BEAUMONT: ART OF THE SEA. The exhibition of watercolors by the artist captures the grandeur of the sea and the vessels that sail on it. Beaumont created an artistic record of the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy. He was named artist laureate of the U.S. Fleet.

-0-

Autotrader Names the Best Electric Vehicles of 2019

http://www.autotrader.com

There are so many electric vehicles now available, AUTOTRADER has produced its first event review entitled AUTOTRADER’S 12 BEST ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF 2019. Every manufacturer is now producing some sort of alternative vehicle for every need and budget; from exotic to performance to luxury to economy!

Autotrader reports, “Whether a new-car shopper's motivation for buying an electric vehicle (EV) is environmental, political or financial, choices abound now more than ever before in the marketplace. With more than 50 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models available today, many new car shoppers need help navigating the terms to master and information to digest among the choices in this continuously growing vehicle category. With that in mind, the editors at Autotrader recently scored currently available new vehicles that feature a plug, ultimately naming the 12 Best Electric Vehicles for 2019. Take a look at the comprehensive report at http://www.autotrader.com

-0-

Ford v. Ferrari

The 5 Classic Cars That Inspired the Movie

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

Have you heard about the new 20th Century Fox movie FORD VERSUS FERRARI?

The movie is based on the true story of the 1996 24 Hours of Le Mans race and the American racing team hired by Ford Motor Company to defeat Ferrari. The Italian racing car company had won the race for six consecutive years. That was until automotive entrepreneur Carroll Shelby and his British driver Ken Miles teamwork brought a thrilling 1-2-3 sweep for Ford in 1966. Well, we can see the five Ford and Ferrari vehicles that played a crucial role in the racing rivalry at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The award winning gallery is open from 10am to 6pm on the weekends. For ticket information, take a look at the website – petersen.org.

-0-

The Lost Corvettes

thelostcorvettes.com

http://www.corvetteheroes.com

Learn about the Corvette Heroes of the New York real estate families Heller and Spindler, and the co-owner of the Gotham Comedy Club, Chris Mazzilli.

They have a 36 unique collection of iconic Corvettes, one each year-- starting from 1953, the year when the Corvette was introduced, to 1989. The collection of all 36 cars is considered the greatest car find in history.

The 36 Corvettes were “rescued” after being housed in New York City parking garages for nearly 25 years. They fell into disrepair being un-driven and left to collect dust and debris.

In 1989, the collection was part of a VH1 promotional contest; it is often referred to as the Peter Max Collection. Max purchased the cars from the winner of the VH1 contest right after the drawing. Max, a Pop Artist known for his elaborate use of color, had planned on using the Corvettes as canvases for a project. But he never did, and the cars sat. The Corvette Heroes now own the cars and are restoring all 36 under the expertise of Mazzilli at Dream Car Restoration in Hicksville, NY (Long Island). Upon completion, the group will offer all 36 Corvettes in a national sweepstakes. Want to win one? Go to the lostcorvettes.com or http://www.corvetteheroes.com

You can buy ONE ticket for $3 or use the KTLA promo code for multiple ticket packages. Winners will be announced in May of 2020.

The Lost Corvettes is a new docu-series that follows the unique history and restoration of 36 classic cars. The six-part series premiered Saturday, November 9 at 10pm ET on FYI and Sunday, November 10 at 10am ET on HISTORY

-0-

